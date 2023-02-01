Catamount Bluegrass Night Presents High Range

Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night returns to Catamount ArtPort on Saturday, February 4th, at 7 pm
The beloved live music series is hosted by popular father-daughter duo Bob & Sarah Amos, who kick off every show with some wonderful duet performances before introducing some of the very best bluegrass and acoustic musicians in New England. Catamount Bluegrass Night takes place at the Catamount ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury Center, an exciting multi-purpose venue featuring the same state of the arts stage (and production team) as the Levitt AMP St. Johnnsbury concert series.
This Saturday, February 4th, Catamount Bluegrass Night will open at 7 pm with hosts Bob & Sarah Amos, treating audiences to their trademark crystalline harmonies and Bob’s renowned guitar work. Following their set will be special guests High Range, the exciting New Hampshire band making a big splash throughout New England with their varied and high-energy shows. Featuring traditional as well as original material ranging from hardcore bluegrass to country to swing, not to mention a few surprises, High Range is sure to captivate fans of all types of live music.
With Todd Jones on guitar and banjo, Rob Kneeland on drums and mandolin, Ellen Carlson on fiddle and Zac Francis on upright bass, High Range has been dazzling fans and music critics with their live performance and four studio albums since 1999. “High Range has a sound all its own,” reports Dave Higgs for Nashville Public Radio’s Bluegrass Breakdown, “(with) instrumental excellence, fine vocals, and some absolutely killer originals.”
Catamount Bluegrass Night is a family-friendly event, and tickets are available online by donation. To learn more about Catamount Bluegrass Night, hosted by Bob and Sarah Amos and featuring High Range, at Catamount ArtPort, Saturday, February 4th, at 7 pm, please visit www.catamountarts.org or call 802-748-2600.
