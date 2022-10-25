Catamount Bluegrass Night Returns Saturday

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Bluegrass Night returns to the ArtPort this Saturday, Oct. 29, with hosts Bob and Sarah Amos and special guests The Ruta Beggars. Catamount Bluegrass Night is a monthly series in which acclaimed father/daughter duo Bob and Sarah Amos welcome the best bluegrass and acoustic acts in New England.
Special guests The Ruta Beggars are from Boston, and infuse traditional bluegrass and early swing to create a timeless act characterized by intricate vocal harmonies, fiery instrumentals, and plenty of fun.
Praised for their creative arrangements and charming performances, The Ruta Beggars have played the main stages of Joe Val, Grey Fox, Thomas Point, and Ossipee Bluegrass Festivals and won the Thomas Point Band Competition in 2019.
Brought together by their passion for bluegrass, The Ruta Beggars are Micah Nicol (guitar), Sofia Chiarandini (fiddle), Ariel Wyner (mandolin), Trevin Nelson (banjo), and Noah Harrington (bass) who met while studying at the Berklee College of Music in the American Roots Program.
Bob and Sarah Amos will get the crowd warmed up Saturday night with a couple of tunes showcasing their stirring vocal harmonies and Bob’s formidable guitar talents. Then they’ll turn the stage over to their highly-awaited guest performers. As always, Catamount Bluegrass Night will conclude with a rousing jam session, always a fan favorite.
Admission to this family-friendly 7 p.m. event is by donation. The Catamount ArtPort is in the Green Mtn. Mall, located on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. More about this Saturday show can be found at catamountarts.org.
