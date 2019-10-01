Catamount Bluegrass Returning With Parker Hill Road

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Bluegrass Night returns Saturday, Oct. 5, with special guests Parker Hill Road. Bluegrass Night starts at 7 p.m. with a set by hosts Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing, followed by featured performers Parker Hill Road, and then culminates with an open jam showcasing both bands and audience musicians. The show takes place in the Masonic Temple on the third floor of the Catamount Arts Center, starting at 7 p.m.
Parker Hill Road is a five-piece acoustic bluegrass band that has been performing professionally in the New England area for over two decades. The band’s repertoire ranges from traditional bluegrass to modern pop tunes performed in the bluegrass tradition. Four-part vocal harmonies along with tight instrumental arrangements create a sound that has been well-received in a variety of venues.
The band features Tom Rappa on vocals and guitar, Tim Cate on vocals and mandolin, Mike “Woody” Woods on banjo, Paul Amey on vocals and fiddle, and Chris Cate on vocals and bass. The popular quintet has performed across the region including the Pemi Valley Bluegrass Festival, the Smith Meeting House Bluegrass Festival, the Warren Old Home Day Bluegrass Show, the Connecticut Valley Fair and Pickin’ on Alzheimer’s.
Sponsored by Kingdom Tap Room, Catamount Bluegrass Night was founded nine years ago by bluegrass musician Bob Amos, who toured nationally for 15 years as the lead singer for the group Front Range and is the frontman for the Northeast Kingdom’s hometown favorites, Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing. Amos calls the monthly Bluegrass Jam, “my favorite night of the month! It’s so great to see folks of all ages coming out to listen or join in during the jam at the end. It’s a wonderful community series that’s fun for the whole family.”
Donations are welcome, but no reservations or tickets are needed to attend the jam.
For more information on the Bluegrass Jam or other upcoming events at Catamount Arts, visit www.catamountarts.org.
