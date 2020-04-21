Catamount Calls On Community For Large-Scale COVID Sketchbook Project

Catamount Arts has opened online registration for a free community-wide art project chronicling the experiences of Northeast Kingdom residents during the current pandemic. The Kingdom COVID Chronicles invites individuals and families of all ages to respond to three weekly prompts in a sketchbook they keep for a period of four weeks. The resulting collection of sketchbooks will be a tangible, community-crafted project documenting a moment of our collective history, an inclusive record of diverse voices speaking out from isolation.
“We want to hear from children, seniors, as many people as we can,” said Catamount’s Executive Director Jody Fried. “If you’ve never done an art project in your life, that’s fine. We still want to hear from you. We especially want to hear from you.”
Participants will need a sketchbook. Catamount Arts Education Director Anne Campbell says literally anything qualifies. “If you don’t have one, make one. You can use paper grocery bags, cereal boxes, wrapping paper.” Diversity of materials will make the books themselves an element of the project’s purpose, a testament to the community’s resourcefulness—and yes, shorthandedness— during this time.
Each week through May 15, Catamount will publish three prompts online and in newspapers. The prompts will be simple enough for even very small children to follow, and participants are encouraged to respond in any manner they like. For example, a person might respond to the question, “Who is with you?” with a list, a drawing, or a collage of representative objects.
Prompts for Week One are as follows: Who are you? Where are you? Who is with you? Without revealing personal private data, participants are encouraged to introduce themselves, their surroundings, and their companions. Are you a mom, a student, an immigrant, a UVM basketball fanatic? Maybe you’re home in a pillow fort, parked outside of P&H in an 18-wheeler, or at work caring for other people’s children. Perhaps you’re surrounded by siblings or stray animals in cages awaiting adoption, or maybe you’re completely alone.
During the course of the four-week project, participants are invited to submit photos or excerpts of their sketchbooks online for an ongoing digital archive, but this is not required. Once the four weeks is over, Catamount Arts will take temporary possession of the sketchbooks (by mail or a drop-off, depending on safety recommendations at that time). Sketchbooks will be photographed for entry into a permanent digital archive, and physical sketchbooks will be part of a celebration and exhibition that organizers hope to hold in the fall.
Plans for the exhibition include readings, a curated gallery showcase of sketchbook entries, and the entire collection of sketchbooks available for perusal and sharing, so participants can see their individual contributions as part of a collective. “It’s an opportunity to express ourselves as individuals, but also as a community,” Fried said. “When we share what this pandemic has been like for each of us, we get a record of what it’s been like for all of us.” Sketchbooks will be returned to participants upon final completion of the project.
Participation in the project is free, and donations are welcome. For more information, or to register participate in Kingdom COVID Chronicles, please visit www.catamountarts.org.
As this is the first week, begin now. Who are you? Where are you? Who is with you?
