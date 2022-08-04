Catamount Class to use Wild Plant Dyes for Tote Bags

Catamount Arts will offer a two-day workshop titled Natural Dyeing with Wild Plants on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Instructor Shari Apotheker will teach students to dye fabrics with colors from wild plants found in their own backyards. The deadline to register for this class is August 15.
In this two-day class, students will learn the basic techniques of natural dyeing to gain the confidence to play with the colors available right outside their doors. Participants will review the amazingly wide range of colors that can be obtained from wild plants easily found in the Northeast Kingdom, and will dye a tote bag with local plants, with the option of altering colors with simple pH modifications.
Shari Apotheker is an NEK artist who received her MFA in Sculpture from Boston University. She has held positions at a number of art-based organizations, behind the scenes and in the classroom, teaching a wide range of ages and abilities. Shari particularly enjoys working with natural and recycled materials and exploring craftwork, including jewelry making, sewing, and natural dyeing. Her recent interests include sewing stuffed toys for her two children and seeking natural color in the wild plants around her home.
The fee for this class is $80, though Catamount Arts members and high schoolers are eligible for a 10% discount. Parents of high school students must complete an online enrollment form after registering their children and paying for this class. Please visit www.catamountarts.org to learn about evolving Covid-19 safety policies and to find a complete listing of additional arts education opportunities at Catamount Arts.
