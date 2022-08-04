Catamount Class to use Wild Plant Dyes for Tote Bags
Buy Now

Catamount Arts will offer a two-day workshop titled Natural Dyeing with Wild Plants on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Instructor Shari Apotheker will teach students to dye fabrics with colors from wild plants found in their own backyards. The deadline to register for this class is August 15.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.