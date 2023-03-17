ST. JOHNSBURY — Fried Family Gallery at Catamount Arts is presenting “teetering between: Melody Boone, Linda Bryan, Harrison Halaska, and Mike Howat,” opening on March 28, with a reception scheduled for Saturday, April 15th, from 4-5:30 p.m.
The show is curated by Samantha M. Eckert, exhibition manager at AVA Gallery and Art Center of Lebanon, N.H., and will run through June 4.
“This exhibition of paintings, photography, and sculpture shapes a journey by layering familiar pictures to transport viewers, via light, form, and composition, to a mysterious dreamlike setting,” Eckert says. “The selected artists consider a liminal space, prompting onlookers to teeter between dimensions, their idée fixe unraveled by a single thread, and luring them to deeper engagement.”
Several of the selected works were created during the pandemic, and communicate longing, loss, and loneliness. Audiences are invited to step into ordinary domestic scenarios, becoming protagonists in a real-turned-surreal world, initiating a tension between artist intention and audience engagement in which perceptions of time and space are altered.
Melody S. Boone’s work, grounded in self-portraiture but rendered elusive, includes a trove of family photographs skillfully manipulated and playfully reinvented into geometric designs incorporated into curious sculptural objects and then illuminated. Delight and wonder blossoms, evoked by familiar imagery, but the design patterning features a duality, a camoflage; a deeper message unfolds engaging us to consider and perhaps dispel notions regarding racial division.
Photographer Linda Bryan’s capture of light evokes music; one can almost hear a hapsichord twinkling nearby, a synesthesia response to the way a beam of flight floats, follows, and falls upon objects. Bryan’s photographs are lovely and dreamy, lonely and haunting, as physically affecting as a shiver on the back of one’s neck.
Painter Harrison Halaska paints domestic interiors and interior landscapes, deeply personal snapshots of rooms depicted from slighty skewed perspectives. Absent of occupants, the compositions invite viewers to make up a story while simultaneously provoking an uncanny sense of voyeurism; are we guests or interlopers? The question provokes a deeper engagement with the work.
Mike Howat’s affinity for scenic views seen through windows challenges viewers to discern between threshold and barrier. Tempted by the exterior landscape, viewers are nonetheless anchored by ordinary domestic objects - a guitar pick, a can of beer—on the window’s sill. “You sense that the artist is nearby - just heading to the fridge, and perhaps he’s comforted by knowing you’re here,” Eckert says.
Eckert earned her MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. She has attended several artist residencies, and was a two-time artist in residence at The Studios at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. (samanthaeckert.com).
The Fried Family Gallery at Catamount Arts is dedicated to an exploration of contemporary art in curated exhibitions that both challenge and delight viewers. Each year the gallery presents work by member artists in the Arts Connect at Catamount Arts juried show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.