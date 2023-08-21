Catamount Hopes Raffle Will Speed Return To Home Quarters

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has partnered with the Autosaver Group to raffle off a new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle in support of the arts center’s Eastern Avenue building. The building, a century-old landmark donated to Catamount by the Masonic Lodge in 2005, was recently closed after environmental testing revealed potentially dangerous air contaminants.
The community arts center plans to sell 1,500 raffle tickets to raise funds toward environmental remediation.
“It’s a win-win,” says Catamount executive director Jody Fried. “We get to enlist community support, and [someone in] the community gets the chance to win a new car.”
Catamount’s Eastern Avenue building closed in June, and temporary administrative space in the ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall and a pop-up box office in the Caplan’s Building was established. Arts camps and classes were relocated, gallery shows rescheduled, and fall programming, which typically takes place in schools, churches, and public buildings all over the area, has already been scheduled, despite uncertainty about when or how Catamount Arts will move back into its Eastern Avenue home base.
“Our work is out in the community,” Fried adds. “People see us at Dog Mountain (for Levitt AMP) or the Academy, LI, or NVU (KCP Presents), or all over downtown (StJ Art on the Streets). This summer, we did a rain date at Fenton Chester Arena. We’re eager to clean up the building and get back inside, but we’re very much still here. Programming-wise, it’s business as usual.”
Facilities-wise, it’s very much not business as usual, he added, as Catamount staffers now operate out of two temporary locations, and are down a gallery, two screening rooms, a classroom and a cabaret. The Fried Family Gallery opened August 10 at Northern Counties Health Care’s Caplan’s Building on Railroad Street.
Navigating the environmental remediation process while occupying two off-site locations expends significant resources of time, finances, and human labor. “It’s a lot,” Fried concurs. “We’ve had support from the community at every level, from small business fundraising initiatives to speedy service from plumbers, internet providers, you name it. Partners have come through both publicly and privately, and people are still asking, everywhere we go, ‘Hey, what can we do? How can we help?’”
Tickets to win a brand new Chevy Bolt and support Catamount’s building remediation are on sale. The winning ticket will be drawn November 4 at Catamount Bluegrass Night at the Catamount ArtPort.
For more information, including facilities updates or to buy Charge Up the Arts raffle tickets, visit catamountarts.org, call 802-748-2600, or stop by the pop-up box office at the Caplan’s Building on Railroad Street.
