Catamount Hopes Raffle Will Speed Return To Home Quarters
Buy Now

Someone could win this Chevy Bolt EV and help Catamount Arts at the same time by purchasing raffle tickets to aid the arts center's return to its Eastern Avenue headquarters.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has partnered with the Autosaver Group to raffle off a new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle in support of the arts center’s Eastern Avenue building. The building, a century-old landmark donated to Catamount by the Masonic Lodge in 2005, was recently closed after environmental testing revealed potentially dangerous air contaminants.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.