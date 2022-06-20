ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will host a panel discussion on Sunday, June 26, 7 p.m., to provide context and insight around “Art from Guantánamo Bay,” a new exhibition in the Fried Family Gallery.
The exhibit, which opens June 24, features 100 works by six men who were detained for upwards of 20 years in the United States military prison camp without being charged of any crimes.
Sunday’s panel discussion will include St. Johnsbury attorney David Sleigh; Leslie Gensburg, the widow of attorney Robert Gensburg; artist and detainee Mansoor Adayfi, who will participate from Serbia via Zoom; and exhibition curator Erin L. Thompson. Attorneys Sleigh and Gensburg volunteered for over 10 years as part of the Guantánamo Bay Bar Association, a group of about 600 lawyers nationwide providing legal representation for detainees. Art created by their client Abdul Zahir is included in the exhibit, which will be at the Fried Gallery through Aug. 21.
The exhibit is timely, coming on the heels of a recent New York Times expose of secret Pentagon photos depicting the first Guantánamo Bay detainees. Of the 780 men and boys detained at Guantánamo Bay, only 18 were charged, and only five convicted, the Times article stated. The six detainees whose art is exhibiting at Catamount Arts, including the man represented by Sleigh and Gensburg, were neither tried nor convicted, despite detentions of up to two decades. The panel discussion will attempt to address questions such as, “Can art connect us across borders and through prison walls?” and “Can making art help us survive hardship, loss, and even torture?”
“The systematic torture and dehumanization of detainees at Guantánamo Bay has far-reaching consequences – including in the lives of Vermonters,” says Erin L. Thompson, the exhibition’s curator and a professor of art law and crime. “The art in this exhibition was created by men fighting to keep themselves sane in the most inhumane of conditions. I hope seeing it will inspire all of us in the struggle in our own lives.” Thompson will moderate the June 26th panel discussion at Catamount Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.