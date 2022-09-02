Catamount Introduces Photo-instruction Series

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced a new class, “Getting to Know YOUR Camera” which will meet Tuesday evenings, Sept. 20-Oct. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Catamount Arts.
Course participants may make images on traditional film cameras, modern digital cameras, or cellphone cameras. This course will help students get to know whatever type of camera they bring to class, becoming familiar with the camera’s tools and creative controls,” Catamount’s Erin Narey said. The final class will focus on editing and the creation of a mini-portfolio for students to better remember the techniques and tools learned in class.
Instructor Cornelia Hasenfuss has been teaching photography for 30 years. Trained at the Museum School in Boston and the Maine Photographic Workshops, she has worked as a photojournalist, wedding photographer, and collage artist. She helped develop and eventually ran the AP Photo program at the Waterford School in Sandy, Utah. She teaches skiing at Burke Mountain and photography at Catamount Arts. She lives in Peacham and is raising two teenagers with her husband and menagerie of animals.
Parents of students under the age of 18 must fill out an online enrollment form after registering and paying for the class. Registration closes Sept. 19.
