Catamount Kingdom COVID Cookbook Available for Pre-Order
ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is taking pre-orders for hard copies of the Kingdom COVID Cookbook, a collection of recipes, cooking tips, and food-related artwork contributed by home cooks and local chefs of all ages.
Catamount’s most recent community-generated endeavor, the Kingdom COVID Cookbook includes recipes for breads, breakfasts, cheese, main courses, soups and stews, drinks, and desserts. The book also features original poetry, art, and photography.
Inspired by a social-media invitation during the COVID-19 pandemic to share “the beauty and mundanity of what we’re eating,” the cookbook project invited community members to submit recipes perfected during quarantine, whether brand new or longtime family classics, along with brief explanations, stories, or artwork about the roles recipes play not only in our kitchens but in our lives.
COVID inspired a well-documented uptick in home cooking as quarantined families looked for ways to keep busy, self-soothe with comfort foods, and break out of meal ruts. Catamount staffers, eager to remind the public that cooking and baking are indeed creative arts, crafted community submissions into a book with help from Scott Beck of Boxcar and Caboose.
Hard copies of the Kingdom COVID Cookbook will be available in time for Mothers Day, but quantities are limited, so pre-orders are recommended. For more information, including how to pre-order, call 748-2600 or visit catamountarts.org. The Kingdom COVID Cookbook is published with help from community sponsors including Boxcar and Caboose, Natural Provisions, and the Littleton Food Co-op.
