Catamount Offering Free Movie Matinees For Kids

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced a month of free film screenings for children.
From June 30-July 29, Catamount Arts will screen a children’s matinee at 1:30 every Thursday and Friday. Scheduled children’s films are as follows.
Thursday, June 30, will be “Megamind,” voiced by Will Farrell, Jonah Hill, and Brad Pitt. Supervillain Megamind defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. But without a superhero nemesis, Megamind loses all purpose and must find new meaning to his life.
On Friday, July 1, “The Incredibles” follows retired superhero family Bob, Helen, and their three children, who are trying to live a quiet, drama-free life in suburbia. When a mysterious communication summons Bob back to action, the supposedly normal family must save the world.
“Frozen II” will screen on Thursday, July 7. After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery.
In classic family favorite “Shrek,” screening Friday, July 8, an ogre’s peace is disturbed by a motley assortment of cast-out fairy tale characters who need his help saving their homes and a princess with a secret.
Thursday, July 14 brings “Coco,” Disney Pixar’s colorful, musical foray into the Land of the Dead, where young Miguel and the trickster Hector embark on an extraordinary adventure into Miguel’s hidden family history.
Friday, July 15 presents a rare opportunity to see “The Wizard of Oz” on the big screen, perhaps introducing a whole new generation of fans to the magic of Munchkinland and the Emerald City, while reuniting adult fans with Dorothy and her quick-witted, courageous, and big-hearted friends.
“How to Train your Dragon” will screen on Thursday, July 21. A Norse teenager forced into dragon-slaying school is torn between embracing his destiny as a true Viking and protecting a vulnerable new friend.
On Friday, July 22, David Spade, John Goodman, and the legendary Eartha Kitt star in “The Emperor’s New Groove.” Emperor Kuzco is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma, and must now regain his throne with the help of Pacha, the gentle llama herder.
Thursday, July 28 promises a sweet afternoon with “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” The original scrumdidilyumptious musical stars Gene Wilder as the mysterious candyman in this charming adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book, rarely seen on the big screen!
Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” closes July’s screenings on the 29th. A fateful kiss leads the lovely Tiana and a frog prince on a madcap adventure through the swamps of Louisiana and the jazz-infused streets of New Orleans.
Parents are encouraged to check www.catamountarts.org for evolving Covid safety guidelines and for additional family-friendly arts programming
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.