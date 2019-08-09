Catamount Offers Authentic Women’s Haka Workshop At Comfort Inn

New Zealand’s Māmā Mihirangi & the Māreikura, an all-female Māori world-roots production scheduled to perform at Dog Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 18, will teach a Women’s Haka Workshop the following Monday evening, Aug. 19, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The workshop, open to girls and women ages 12 and up, will take place on the Comfort Inn Side Lawn and will introduce participants to the character, heart, and spirit of the haka. No singing or dance experience is necessary.
Haka is a summoning of strength and power as well as a display of unity. The Women’s Haka is a traditional dance that invokes and expresses a woman’s sacred potency and power. Workshop participants will learn the calls and steps of the dance as well as their history, tradition, and protocols.
Internationally renowned artist/activist and “Queen of Loops,” Māmā Mihirangi weaves ancient chants with intricate harmonies, traditional & contemporary instruments, and irresistible beats. Her dancers, the Māreikura, showcase inspiring feminine power with the women’s haka, traditional weaponry, and Māori martial arts, creating a contemporary cultural performance that is informative, inclusive and truly inspiring.
Monday evening’s workshop is a rare opportunity for Northeast Kingdom girls and women to learn authentic haka from traditional dancers all the way from New Zealand, a thrilling cultural exchange made possible by sponsorship from the Comfort Inn and Suites in St. Johnsbury and from Northern Vermont Regional Hospital.
To purchase tickets to the Women’s Haka Workshop taught by Māmā Mihirangi & the Māreikura call 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org. In case of rain, the workshop will be moved to the NVRH Conference Room.
