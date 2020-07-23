Catamount Presents Beg, Steal, or Borrow and E.T. At NVU Drive-In

Catamount Arts and Northern Vermont University will feature live music and a family-friendly movie this weekend as part of their Drive-In to Stay Safe summer programming series. On Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m., NVU-Johnson will host live music from Vermont bluegrass band Beg, Steal, or Borrow, whose debut full-length album, “Old Mountain Time” was compared by Dan Bolles of Seven Days to Trampled by Turtles and Old Crow Medicine Show. NVU-Lyndon will present the Steven Spielberg classic, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” on Sunday, July 26. The movie will begin at sunset, approximately 8:20 p.m.
Originally a tribute band, Beg, Steal, or Borrow earned their following covering 1970s bluegrass supergroup Old & In the Way. In 2019, the band released a full-length album of original material, most penned by singer/guitarist Jeremy Sicely and showcasing the seasoned talents of singer/mandolinist Geoff Goodhue, fiddler Roland Clark, singer/banjoist Luke Auriemmo, and singer/bassist Fran Forim. The album, produced and engineered by Colin McCaffrey, “sings with clarity,” writes Bolles, “presenting a deeply talented group with a reverence for the past and a bright future.”
1982’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” stars Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Dee Wallace and Peter Coyote in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning family favorite, written by Melissa Mathison, about a troubled child’s discovery of a stranded alien. A strange illness, government intervention, and fear of the unknown challenge the boy and his family to discover what true friendship requires.
The Drive-In to Stay Safe summer movie and concert series will take place at NVU-Johnson every Saturday night and at NVU-Lyndon every Sunday night through August. Each campus will alternate between live music and film.
Tickets are required for Drive-In to Stay Safe events at both NVU campuses. There will be no box office at the events; tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. For more information, including the complete series schedule and ticket purchase instructions, visit www.catamountarts.org.
