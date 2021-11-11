ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night returns this weekend at a new venue: Catamount ArtPort, located in the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury Center. The series resumes Saturday at 7 p.m., with hosts Bob & Sarah Amos, and special guests, the Bluegrass Pioneers and the Kowal Family Band.
Father/daughter duo Bob & Sarah Amos will welcome the Catamount Bluegrass Night audience back with a couple of tunes showcasing their vocal harmonies. Then comes, not one, but two of Vermont’s favorite acoustic acts, representing among them 50 years of bluegrass showmanship.
The Bluegrass Pioneers are a who’s who of Vermont bluegrass veterans, including “Banjo Dan” Lindner, Will Lindner, Danny Coane and Sam Blagden. Rooted in the tradition of first-generation bluegrass, The Bluegrass Pioneers were decades in the making and boast among them original members of the Midnite Plowboys, the Sky Blue Boys, and the Starline Rhythm Boys.
Dubbed “Vermont’s elder statesman of bluegrass music” by Art Edelstein of the Times Argus, Bluegrass Pioneer front man and singer/songwriter, Banjo Dan Lindner has been playing with his brother, mandolinist Willie Lindner, since they were teens. Like the Lindner boys, teen siblings Ted, Maedi, Finn and Max Kowal have grown up playing strings together, and are carrying on a tradition of keeping bluegrass and roots music alive as a family enterprise.
The Kowal Family Band features four siblings on banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and vocals. Raised in Groton and mentored by Northeast Kingdom bluegrass celebs, Bob Amos and Patrick Ross, “the Kowals are roots-music wunderkinds, seasoned performers ranging in age from 11 to 18,” said the Catamount’s Erin Narey. “Seeing them share billing with the Bluegrass Pioneers is a can’t-miss opportunity to see five decades (and counting) of Vermont bluegrass history in the making.”
Admission is free, but donations during the show are encouraged with appreciation. Catamount Bluegrass Night will return to the ArtPort on Jan. 22 with Beg, Steal or Borrow and the Kowal Family Band, and on March 26 with the Bob & Sarah Amos Band and the Matt Flinner Trio.
Adherence to Catamount COVID-safety protocol is required of adults and children at all ArtPort events including Catamount Bluegrass Night. Masks will be required of all patrons, as well as valid ID and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of show time.
