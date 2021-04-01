Catamount Arts has announced the latest booking for its fledgling season of live public performance at ArtPort, the new 24,000-square-foot arts and entertainment space located in the Green Mountain Mall. Comedian Bob Marley, known for his down-home New England caricatures of life in Maine and for his daily “Crona Watch” social media videos during quarantine, will play two back-to-back shows on Thursday, April 15.
“We’re ecstatic to finally return live indoor programming to our schedule,” says Catamount’s Jody Fried, “and kicking off spring with live stand-up feels like just what the doctor ordered.”
ArtPort scheduled two pilot shows in March, but those performances, featuring live music by Audrey Drake, were invitation-only to give Catamount staffers a chance to do some trial runs before opening the new venue to the public. Any new venue has a number of potential kinks to iron out, but pandemic safety complicates the grand opening beyond the usual technical glitches, adding a host of additional chores and considerations.
Catamount Arts Director of Operations Sarah Amos not only calculates those now-familiar audience pods, which are required to meet very specific sizes, distances and angles; she tapes them off herself.
“Dirt and chalk-covered knees,” she says, remarking on the process. The pods get used once, and then she rips them up and starts over, tweaking the layout with every show. “There’s always a more efficient way to make sure audience members get the best possible viewing experience while still maintaining safe distance.”
Even the most minute, formerly routine details need to be micromanaged, adds Amos, such as the audience queue; people can’t mill around in the lobby or Will-Call line before a show. Amos describes designating an audience corridor through the Green Mountain Mall for ArtPort attendees, “weaving in and out of gumball machine kiosks, Bert and Ernie kiddie rides, mini carousels, even Garfield driving a taxi.” Tasks like this, simply anticipating and managing foot traffic through an indoor space, require hours of planning, and guidelines for best practices, to the extent that they exist at all, change weekly.
Thankfully, Catamount’s scrappy, innovative team spent much of last summer, during the height of the pandemic, developing and implementing safe live performance strategies, including the Drive-In to Stay Safe movie and concert series; #GetDownTown, a “walkable” street festival scattered blocks apart to encourage audience movement instead of clustering; and the country’s first vertical concert, with Kat Wright and Brett Hughes playing on the mobile stage at the base of Burke Mountain for viewers socially distanced on the outdoor patio or on private balconies running up the hotel’s façade.
Catamount’s diverse, pioneering approach to safe programming required tireless, all-hands-on-deck effort from staffers working from home, and the team’s work caught the attention of presenters and industry professionals well beyond the Kingdom. Eager to share Catamount’s hard-won expertise with other programmers and event organizers, The Vermont Recreation and Parks Association invited Catamount Executive Director Jody Fried to present to an audience of 200 at their Safe Outdoor Venues conference earlier this year.
Pandemic-related precautions include smaller audience sizes, which is why Catamount has scheduled two Bob Marley performances, illustrating one of the many ways performers are adapting to new protocols. Smaller audiences require more shows, which in turn require more work for everyone concerned, and promoters and artists alike have had to dispense with some of the niceties.
Catamount Director of Live Performance Molly Stones says, “I’ve added a very large addendum to our contract which lists all the safety requirements (artists need) to follow once on site. The protocol discourages all those wonderful things we love to do for our guests like carry their equipment in, offer them dinner, set up a merch table, come out into the crowd and greet fans.”
Still, after a year of dark theaters and empty marquees, it’s a trade-off everyone in the performing arts industry seems happy to make.
“That’s the beauty and the challenge,” Amos adds.
