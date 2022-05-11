Catamount Raffle Features Polaris Ranger, $10k

ST. JOHNSBURY — Tickets are on sale now for the annual Catamount Arts Summer Solstice Raffle, one of the arts center’s most popular fundraisers.
The winning ticket is good for one of two grand prizes: a Polaris Ranger 500 UTV or $10,000 cash. Tickets are $50 each, or at a special price of three for $100. The drawing will be held June 24 at 7 p.m.
It’s been just over a year since Catamount Arts re-opened their doors after the first wave of the pandemic. The past year has seen a steady return to programming, but recovery has been slow in the arts sector, with smaller audiences and some last-minute postponements and rescheduling.
Catamount staffers are eager to begin a full summer of shows, however, as outdoor events are generally safer despite being weather-dependent. Last weekend had several events going on, and announcements are coming soon about summer events, including the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, and Final Fridays (formerly #GetDownTown).
Executive Director Jody Fried says Catamount Arts is always ready and eager to implement dynamic programming, infrastructure developments, and creative collaborations toward community recovery. “The integration of art into all aspects of community life is our mission,” he says, “not a new concept. Arts and culture contribute a billion dollars annually to the state’s economy. We’re critical infrastructure.
“But look,” he adds, “the chance to win a Polaris Ranger or 10 grand is a pretty good motivator (to buy a raffle ticket) in and of itself. And they make good graduation or Fathers’ Day gifts.”
