Catamount Arts and KCP Presents have managed to reschedule shows postponed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. New dates have been announced for Paula Poundstone, David Bromberg, and the Peking Acrobats. Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows.
Comedian Paula Poundstone, beloved panelist on NPR’s #1 show, “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me,” will perform at NVU-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts on Thursday, September 3rd.
Iconic multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter David Bromberg will play with his band at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall on Thursday, September 17th.
The eagerly anticipated Peking Acrobats will perform their gravity-defying repertoire of gymnastics, contortion, and dazzling feats of human strength on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at NVU-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts.
“We’re thrilled that we didn’t have to cancel any of these amazing shows,” said Jody Fried of Catamount Arts. “It sends a powerful message of hope to the public that things will move forward after the (COVID-19) crisis.”
For arts organizations like Catamount that rely on ticket sales for revenue, closures and cancellations due to the pandemic have the potential to shut the doors permanently. KCP Presents’ recent Kickstarter campaign suggests that community arts supporters have no intention of letting that happen. 146 backers contributed to the popular performing arts series’ winter campaign to match nearly $20,000 in funds granted by the National Endowment for the Arts.
“We’re deeply gratified by the community response to our annual fundraising appeal,” said KCP series curator and Kingdom County Productions artistic director. Jay Craven. “We feel privileged to be able to offer these shows and the memorable experiences of shared community that they provide. During this time of social distancing, we look forward to re-connecting with audiences, hopefully soon.”
For more information about ticketing for the rescheduled KCP Shows, or to learn more about programming updates at Catamount Arts, please visit www.catamountarts.org. Please be advised that the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue remains temporarily closed to the public.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts and the New England Foundation for the Arts.
