Catamount Arts has opened registration for three upcoming arts classes for adults and high school students. Classes include Native American Flute, on Tuesday nights beginning October 1st, a Wet Felted Flower workshop the afternoon of Sunday, October 6th, and the popular Birch Bark Ornaments class returns Saturday, the first of December.
Instructor and healer Mary Sturtevant, owner of Path of Harmony in Sugar Hill, will introduce students to the Native American Flute, Tuesday evenings from 4-5 pm, October 1st-22nd. Participants will learn about the design and care of the flute as well as its role in many myths and legends. They’ll learn about the pentatonic scale, basic notes and rhythms, playing songs using finger diagrams, and Nakai TAB, a method for writing music for Native American Flute.
Sunday, October 6th, artist and illustrator Tatiana Murray will guide students through wet felting techniques. Presumed by many to be the oldest traditional felting method, wet felting involves combining layers of wool roving or yarns into one flat piece of felt fabric. Students of this workshop will make beautiful felted wool flowers with pin backings appropriate for brooches or other embellishment.
Crafter, teacher, and farmer Penny Hewitt will teach a Birch Bark Ornaments workshop on Saturday, December 7th, from 1-5pm. Utilizing techniques common to the Scandinavian and Russian styles of basketry, students will make decorations such as birds and stars from strips of inner bark responsibly harvested right here in the Northeast Kingdom.
There are fees for the classes. Parents of students under 18 will need to complete an enrollment form online after registering minors for the workshop(s). To register for Native American Flute, Wet Felted Flowers, or Birch Bark Ornaments, or to inquire about scholarship opportunities, call 748-2600, or visit www.catamountarts.org.
