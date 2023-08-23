Catamount’s Fried Family Gallery Presents Artist Philip Herbison

Catamount Arts announces a new gallery exhibition in the Fried Family Gallery DTWN, located in the Caplan’s Building, on Railroad Street, in downtown St. Johnsbury. Philip Herbison’s “Water in Motion” and “Assemblages” will be showcased through the end of the year. An artist reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday in partnership with Discover St. Johnsbury’s Final Friday event.
A self-described “artist of dualities,” Herbison has always kept a place in his studio for work as an artist even while working professionally with video and photography. For 20 years, he’s created wood assemblages using the scraps of other wood assemblages in a cycle of creation that reveals aesthetic potential in banalities at hand. In this medium, texture becomes real to the touch, existing as object rather than image.
Herbison also enjoys working with a camera to discover surprising beauty in nature, and he has been photographing and shooting video of bodies of water for many years. In the digital age, he finds the temptation to make large prints and more complex video production like a box of toys.
Originally from Seatle, Herbison studied fine arts and theatre arts at the University of Washington and film production at San Francisco State. He completed technical training at London Film School and earned an MFA from L’Université de Québec à Montréal.
Supported by grants from the Canada Council and the National Film Board of Canada, Herbison’s film “Animal Connections” was completed in 1995 and won several awards at international film festivals. Herbison has exhibited photography, videography, and assemblages throughout Montreal and Vermont since the 1970s.
The Fried Family Gallery at Catamount Arts is dedicated to an exploration of contemporary art in curated exhibitions that both challenge and delight viewers. Each year the gallery presents work by member artists in the juried show Arts Connect at Catamount Arts, as well as an exhibition related to the Vermont Animation Festival. Catamount Arts’ Eastern Avenue building is temporarily closed for environmental remediation, but the Fried Family Gallery DTWN, a pop-up gallery and box office in the Caplan’s Building on Railroad Street, is open Tuesday-Sundays, from noon to 9 p.m.
For more information about Philip Herbison’s “Water in Motion” and “Assemblages,” or to learn about other arts programming presented by Catamount Arts, visit www.catamountarts.org or telephone 802-748-2600.
