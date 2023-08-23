Catamount’s Fried Family Gallery Presents Artist Philip Herbison

A gallery featuring works by Philip Herbison is in place at the Catamount Arts Fried Family Gallery DTWN. (Contributed Photo)

Catamount Arts announces a new gallery exhibition in the Fried Family Gallery DTWN, located in the Caplan’s Building, on Railroad Street, in downtown St. Johnsbury. Philip Herbison’s “Water in Motion” and “Assemblages” will be showcased through the end of the year. An artist reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday in partnership with Discover St. Johnsbury’s Final Friday event.

