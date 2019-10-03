Catamount’s KCP Presents Series Announces Dibden Center Partnership

For the first time in its 11-year history, the KCP Presents Performing Arts Series will extend beyond the Northeast Kingdom. The 2019-20 KCP Presents season, produced by St. Johnsbury’s Catamount Arts, will include four shows at NVU-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts in addition to 10 shows in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville.
KCP’s stretch beyond the Kingdom is part of an effort by Catamount Arts and partnering organizations to help other Vermont communities leverage their unique assets to become local arts hubs.
“With resources like Northern Vermont University, the Vermont Studio Center, and its proximity to Stowe and Smugglers Notch, Johnson is equipped to be a major player in Vermont’s burgeoning creative economy despite the town’s small size,” noted a press release announcing the expansion of performances at NVU-Johnson.
NVU’s Director of Theaters and Programming Tim Mikovitz, who has worked as a technical director for KCP Presents and for the Dibden Center, is enthusiastic about the new partnership. Dibden is “the cultural center of (NVU’s) campus,” Mikovitz told Ari Elbaum of NVU News site Basement Medicine. “Art is integral to education and citizenship. I’m really excited about the season we have planned for this year and the future of the arts on campus.”
The Dibden Center for the Arts houses a 500-seat auditorium, practice rooms, classrooms, and the Julian Scott Memorial Gallery.
KCP at the Dibden Center will feature American hip-hop and classical violin virtuosos Black Violin on Oct. 13; Montreal’s thrilling precision dance company, Rubberband Dance, on Nov. 16; legendary comedian and star of NPR’s “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me,” Paula Poundstone on Feb. 7, and the jaw-dropping, gravity-defying Peking Acrobats, darlings of China’s gymnastic arts tradition, on March 25.
Dibden season openers Black Violin is the classically-trained string duo Kevin Sylvester (Kev Marcus) and Wilner Baptiste (Wil B.) on violin and viola, respectively. Their hip-hop treatment of classical sensibilities, reinvigorating string arrangement with driving rhythm and infectious beats, has led to collaborations with Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Aerosmith, as well as a spot in President Obama’s Kids Inaugural Concert.
Tickets to see Black Violin at the Dibden Center for the Arts are available by phone at 748-2600 or by visiting www.catamountarts.org.
