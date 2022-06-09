Catamount’s Traveling Stage Hosting 17 Shows This Summer

This summer, Catamount Arts’ mobile stage will bring six free shows to Newport’s Wednesdays on the Waterfront, three free shows to St. Johnsbury’s Final Fridays, and eight free shows to the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain.
Newport’s Wednesdays on the Waterfront opens July 6 with the NEK’s Markus Daniels Band. July 13 brings the music of the Andes with Zuko & the Gang, followed July 20 by Strange Purple Jelly’s funky soul jazz.
Power trio Rick Redington & the Luv play on July 27, and then multi-genre masters the Mike Goudreau Band plays Aug. 3. The series closes Aug. 10 with Evansville Transit Authority’s blend of rock, country, and blues. Wednesdays on the Waterfront concerts take place from 6-8:30, at the gazebo on Main Street in Newport.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series returns this year with eight shows at Dog Mountain and three shows on Railroad St. Three Railroad St. shows take place on the last Friday of June, July, and August as part of Final Fridays. All other Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series shows take place Sundays, July 10 through Aug. 28 at Dog Mountain.
Vermont Deadhead-in-Chief Zach Nugent plays June 24 on Railroad St. in St. J. Friday, July 29, also on Railroad St., are catch folk rockers the Adam Ezra Group, then alt-rockers Fox Royale Aug. 26.
St. J’s Railroad St. shows take place at 7 p.m. following Final Fridays festivities (formerly #GetDownTown), which begin at 4.
Sunday 5 p.m. shows at Dog Mountain (dogs are welcome) begin July 10 with funk-popsters Melt, followed by the raucous Albannach of Scotland on July 17, and R&B heartthrobs Juice on July 24.
Enjoy the pure American rock goodness of Jocelyn & Chris on July 31, then Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience on Aug. 7, followed by blues powerhouse Hannah Wicklund on Aug. 14, her last US show before joining Greta Van Fleet’s tour.
Haitian funk and reggae is on tap from Vox Sambou on Aug. 21 and finally, the velvety vocals of Moorea Masa & the Moon, on Aug. 28.
