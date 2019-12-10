Catamount Arts has announced its 2019-2020 School Time Performances line-up for the 2019-2020 season. School Time Performances bring six weekday shows by three dynamic acts to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall for the enjoyment of local schoolchildren. This season’s performances will include a contemporary take on traditional Japanese drumming, perennial favorites the Kingdom All Stars, and award-winning puppet theater.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Burlington Taiko will perform a modern revival of ancient Japanese drumming traditions. Over time, many areas of Japan developed unique choreography and rhythms celebrating festivals or re-creations of historic events. In modern times, Taiko has emerged as an exciting performance art in its own right.
Since 1987, Burlington Taiko has been mesmerizing audiences with the powerful, spellbinding and propulsive sounds of the Taiko. Using a background of thunderous drums, graceful movement and colorful pageantry, Burlington Taiko provides a unique opportunity for entertainment and education.
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Kingdom All Stars return to Fuller for their eagerly anticipated annual School Time performance. The Kingdom All Stars student musicians have played live in concert at the Vermont State House, on Vermont Public Radio and at the Rising Star Showcase. Members come from nine public and private schools in northeastern Vermont.
The Kingdom All-Stars have been featured on WCAX Channel 3 and Fox 44 television, the Caledonia County Fair, Somersworth International Children’s Festival, and the Discover Jazz Festival in Burlington. Their music is a blend of popular and rock music with roots in blues, R&B, gospel and country. The All Stars released their first album of original music, titled “Smarticle Physics,” in 2018.
Finally, on Wednesday, April 8, the Tanglewood Marionettes will visit Fuller. Founded in 1993, Tanglewood Marionettes is a nationally touring marionette theater based in New England. Large, beautifully hand-crafted marionettes, colorful sets, and integrated lighting and sound create an immersive theatrical experience. Tanglewood’s highly skilled puppeteers have spent many years perfecting their art and delighting audiences of all ages.
Tanglewood Marionettes’ repertoire of classic tales brought to life has earned the company two UNIMA awards, puppetry’s highest honor, for their productions, “An Arabian Adventure,” and “The Dragon King.”
Each School Time Performance act will do two shows on their scheduled date, one at 10:30 a.m. and the next at 1:30 p.m. All performances take place at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. Although students and school groups are especially encouraged to attend, the general public is welcome. For more information, to reserve tickets, or to inquire about group discounts, call the Catamount Arts box office at 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
