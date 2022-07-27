Catamount Screening French Films In August

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced two free films in August as part of its monthly Community Curated Film Series.
August’s film curator is Alice Wuertele who will host two Wednesday night screenings: “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” on Aug. 10, and “The Midwife,” on Aug. 24th. Both screenings will take place at 6 p.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave.
An ardent Francophile and cinémaphile, Alice Wuertele is a French teacher and has been a member and devotee of Catamount Arts for nearly 20 years. She will facilitate an audience discussion after each screening of her specially-selected August films, both of which star beloved French actor Catherine Deneuve.
“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” a cream puff of a musical, highlighted Catherine Deneuve’s talents early in her career. Deneuve played Genevieve, the daughter of an umbrella shop owner. Madly in love with a gas station mechanic named Guy, Genevieve is separated from her lover when he is called to the front lines of the Algerian conflict. Every word of dialogue in Jacques Demy’s bittersweet, award-winning film is sung to the memorable compositions of Michael Legrand.
On August 24th, Catherine Deneuve stars in 2017’s “The Midwife,” which pits her against the talented Catherine Frot. Ms. Frot plays Claire, a dedicated midwife whose sedate and structured lifestyle sharply contrasts with that of Beatrice, her father’s free-spirited mistress. Deneuve’s Beatrice is a flamboyant nuisance to Frot’s Claire, who eventually loosens up to attain some of life’s joy.
Admission to Wednesday night screenings in the Community Curated Film Series is free. Patrons are encouraged to check Catamount’s evolving Covid-safety protocol online. For more information about in-person events hosted by Catamount Arts, visit catamountarts.org.
