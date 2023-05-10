Catamount Screening WWII Indie by Waterbury Farmer-Filmmaker May 13

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has a screening of “The Farm Boy,” a feature film made by Waterbury dairy farmer, actor, writer, and filmmaker George Woodard, on May 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Shot in Waterbury with a Vermont cast and crew including Woodard’s son Henry, the film is currently touring Vermont theaters. “The Farm Boy” is Woodard’s second feature-length film.
Set in 1944, “The Farm Boy,” is based on the real-life story of Woodard’s parents (and leading man Henry Woodard’s grandparents). Shot in black and white, it tells the story of a young milk truck driver who meets the love of his life at a barn dance and then is deployed the following morning to Europe. The young man’s mechanical experience, gleaned from years of farm work, comes in handy overseas, particularly during the Battle of the Bulge, but he has much to learn about love and war.
“The Farm Boy,” shot on the director’s Waterbury farm, used war reenactors, fireworks, and army trucks for the evocative, action-packed battle scenes, but Woodard’s story includes a thoughtful, sobering look at the effects of war on those left at home. Every soldier’s experience abroad, Woodard contends, is informed by who and what they left behind. “You can’t understand a character’s choices unless you know…their history,” he noted.
Woodard’s first feature film, “The Summer of Walter Hacks,” was released in 2010. He lives in Waterbury on the farm his grandfather established in 1912, where he compares farming to filmmaking.
“The Farm Boy” was produced by Joan Brace O’Neal. Director Woodard will be at the May 13 screening at the Catamount for a Q&A following the film.
