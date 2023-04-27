Catamount Screens History-Making Composer’s First Opera Live from Met

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will present the Metropolitan Opera’s live transmission of Terence Blanchard’s jazz-inflected opera “Champion,” based on the dramatic true story of boxer Emile Griffith, this Saturday, April 29, at 12:55 p.m. An encore presentation will be shown May 6.
“Blanchard has done it again,” raves New York Amsterdam News. “Even if you don’t fancy yourself an opera aficionado, his latest opera is a must see.”
This first opera by Grammy Award-winning composer Blanchard depicts the double life of closeted boxer Emile Griffith, from his arrival in New York City from the U.S. Virgin Islands to his rise from hatmaker to world champion prizefighter to the tragic moment in the ring that haunted him for the rest of his life.
Dubbed “truly moving,” by the Financial Times, “Champion” revives the debut work of a composer very much in demand and increasingly renowned for drawing younger, more diverse crowds to opera, a career goal since Blanchard was quite young himself.
Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green portrays the young Emile Griffith, and bass-baritone Eric Owens plays Griffith’s tormented older self. The cast also features soprano Latonia Moore as Emelda Griffith, the boxer’s estranged mother; mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as gay bar owner Kathy Hagen; tenor Paul Groves as Howie Albert, the factory owner who discovered Emile’s boxing talent; and baritone Eric Greene as both Benny “Kid” Paret, the fighter who taunted Griffith with homophobic slurs, and Benny Paret, Junior. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s music director, conducts.
Director James Robinson directed “Champion” when the work premiered in St. Louis a decade ago. Camille A. Brown, who electrified audiences with her choreography in both “Porgy…” and “Fire…” also returns.
Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, with host tenor Lawrence Brownlee, who will share behind-the-scenes access during the intermission.
“’Champion’ kicks up plenty of glory,” New York Magazine reports. “Yannick Nézet-Séguin steers the orchestra and chorus from darkness to dazzle, shimmy, and grind.”
For tickets to see the Met Live in HD onscreen broadcast of “Champion,” visit catamountarts.org
