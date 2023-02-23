ST. JOHNSBURY — A free screening of “The Butterfly Queen,” a feature film created in the Northeast Kingdom by Liam O’Connor-Genereaux, will be held Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at 7 p.m. at Catamount Theatre.
Shot in and around Ryegate, “The Butterfly Queen” is billed as a “farmpunk fairytale like you’ve never seen.” Casey, a Queer nonbinary farmer/cartoonist, and Robin, a committed vagabond, are lost in a magical forest, struggling to find Casey’s sketchbook so they can make their way home. But the Butterfly Queen wants the sketchbook too, and she’s clever, desperate, and very much in charge. Featuring a rusty knight, a portal salesperson, and the tallest nightclub in the universe, “The Butterfly Queen” stars Kate Pintado and Sophia Anthony, and was the Chicago Indie Film Festival’s Best Feature Film of 2022.
“The Butterfly Queen” is the second feature film produced by O’Connor-Generaux’s WalrusDice Productions. “Zephyr,” released in 2016, was also made in Ryegate by a predominantly local cast and crew. Both films have been well-received among indie film festivals worldwide, but make no mistake about it: these are homegrown productions.
“(T)he kind of filmmaking I…like to do,” O’Connor-Genereaux told Desmond Peeples of the Vermont Arts Council, “is based in Vermont, feeds off the network of artists and filmmakers that are here, and really tries to make a go with independent filmmaking here in the state.”
Support for “The Butterfly Queen” and WalrusDice Productions came from Wells River Savings Bank, Wilson Pond Consulting, the Vermont Arts Council, the Vermont Community Foundation, and local contributors.
“Vermont’s handshake economy is a really strong asset,” O’Connor-Genereaux continued, noting that it would be difficult to imagine the film being made anywhere other than here.
“The Butterfly Queen” will tour Vermont theaters after wrapping up screenings in Canada. The March 3-4 screenings at Catamount Arts will be followed each night by a Q&A with director O’Connor-Genereaux and select members of the film’s cast and crew.
