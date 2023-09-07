Catamount Sets September 21 Plein Air Painting Class

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced a fall session of plein air painting classes for adults and high school students. “Prepare to Plein Air: Fall Foliage” will take place Thursdays, September 21st through October 5, from 1-4 p.m., at Catamount ArtPort in the Green Mountain Mall.
This experiential series will begin with an indoor lesson at the easel and then move outdoors to paint from life using regular or water-soluble oil paints. Learning the basics of this time-honored technique will accelerate participants’ in-studio painting skills as well. All experience levels are welcome. Class will take place as scheduled rain or shine.
Registration closes on September 14. Space is limited to eight students. Parents of high school students under the age of 18 must complete an online enrollment form upon registering.
With a degree in fashion design and background as a dancer, instructor Margaret Wiseheart Anderson has spent most of her professional career in dance apparel and costume design. Primarily a self-taught artist, she developed her skills as a landscape oil painter by painting from life. Co-coordinator of the Peace Valley Plein Air Painters for several years, she also founded a figurative study studio group in Pennsylvania, The Artist Collective #12. Now living in Vermont, Anderson is thrilled to explore the beauty of the Northeast Kingdom through paint, and to shape the next phase of her life as an artist.
To register for Plein Air Painting: Fall Foliage, visit catamountarts.org, call 802-748-2600, or visit the Catamount Arts pop-up box office in the Caplan’s building on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
