ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and SOCAPA (School of Creative and Performing Arts) were preparing for their annual Tap Into Film: 48-hour Student Film Slam when COVID-19 struck, seemingly shutting the world down in a matter of weeks. Efforts to slow the pandemic’s deadly speed have included widespread quarantines, cancellations and closures — including Catamount Arts — and stranding a panicked population indoors with little time to prepare and no end in sight. Amidst the fear and isolation, however, a pattern quickly emerged.
“All over the world, people are shut in,” says Catamount executive director Jody Fried, “but finding ways to reach out.” He mentions apartment dwellers singing from their balconies, symphonies live-streaming from their bedrooms, even Patrick Stewart reading daily Shakespeare sonnets to online audiences. “(Catamount and SOCAPA) knew,” Fried continues, “that we could help people tap into that impulse, the impulse to call out from isolation to each other, to call out and to answer.”
Fried and partners Jamie Yerkes and Patrick Kennedy of SOCAPA discussed via video conference the possibility of taking the entire film slam online, using it as a way to encourage home-bound children and families to do something fun together, to express themselves in these very challenging times, and to focus, not on the news, but on a shared creative goal.
“It’s an exciting way to give kids and families a creative outlet during scary and unsettling times,” says Kennedy, a cinematographer, instructor, and film slam veteran. “It allows families to focus on a positive, meaningful project they can share around the world without leaving the safety of their homes.”
Film slam organizers also recognized a unique opportunity to promote social distancing measures recommended by health officials worldwide to help slow the rate of infection, aka flatten the curve. Thus, the Tap Into Film: Slam the Curve 72-hr Family Film Slam was born.
“Go Big and Stay Home!” reads SOCAPA’s Tap Into Film website, encouraging participants to think big about creative ways to use their surroundings, but also to do the big — meaning responsible — thing by staying home and adhering to social distancing practices. Organizers are expecting their biggest turnout yet, opening the film slam to families worldwide and to bigger online audiences for bigger cash and scholarship prizes.
Like previous years, no experience is necessary to compete in the film slam, but all teams must script, shoot, and edit their short films in 72 hours, incorporate surprise prompts — phrases, props or genres — assigned weekly via the Tap Into Film website, and shoot their films without leaving their household properties. Entries will be sorted into one of two brackets — Family Fun or, for experienced filmmakers, Competitive, and prizes will be awarded in both brackets for Best Film, Best Acting, Audience Favorite, and more.
Prolific actor, activist, and longtime Catamount Arts supporter Luis Guzmán is one of several celebrity judges committed to the project. Additional celebrity judges will be announced on SOCAPA’s Tap Into Film site weekly, along with surprise script requirements.
As with previous years, the film slam requires no experience or fancy equipment; thanks to smartphones, teams don’t even need a camera. Films will not be judged on image quality or technique but on story. An online learning center with instructional videos will be available on SOCAPA’s Tap Into Film website. Films must be completed within a 72-hour window between April 23 and 26, and then uploaded to YouTube.
To learn more or to register a team for the Tap Into Film: Slam the Curve 72-hr Online Family Film Slam, visit www.socapa.org/tapintofilm. Registration closes April 15. Participation is free, but donations are welcome and support Catamount Arts, forced to temporarily close their doors for the first time in 45 years. Donations help ensure that Catamount Arts will be here when the pandemic crisis is over, doing their part to support our community’s recovery.
