Catamount Summer Workshop: Creating Dynamic Textures on Paper

Catamount Arts is offering adults and teenagers a multi-session workshop titled Creating Dynamic Textures on Paper. Come and play with paint and other materials to develop intriguing, unusual textures on various papers. Make backgrounds for painting, for art journaling, for bookbinding, or just for fun.
The workshops will take place on two consecutive Tuesday evenings, July 16 and 23, from 6-8pm. This series of two-hour workshops will provide hands-on experience. Participants may enroll in one or both workshops. General supplies will be provided.
Instructor Sharon Kenney Biddle is a painter, bookbinder, and collage artist who has been teaching bookbinding and related crafts for decades to students, artists, writers, and others interested in the art and mechanics of crafting a book. She has displayed and sold her books in shows at Catamount Arts in the Fried Family Gallery and the Rankin Gallery, as well as the Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery, all in St. Johnsbury.
Over many years, the forms, textures and colors of the natural world have inspired Sharon to produce work in acrylic painting, collage and assemblage, pen and ink, papier-mâché, and more recently, watercolors. Her interest in a variety of media led her to bookbinding and paper crafts to extend her art. Sharon sees the making of books and paper crafts as an intriguing way to create works that can and should be held in the hand.
To register for Creating Dynamic Texture on Paper, or to learn more about this and other arts education opportunities at Catamount Arts, call 748-2600 extension 100 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
