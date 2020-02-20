Catamount To Host Sexism & Media Discussion

Catamount Arts will host a public discussion titled “Sexism in the Media,” following the matinee screening of “Bombshell,” Sunday, February 23rd. Anne Galloway, founder and editor of VTDigger and executive director of the Vermont Journalism Trust, will lead the discussion.
Variety’s Owen Gleiberman calls “Bombshell,” a “scalding and powerful movie.” Directed by Jay Roach and starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” is based on a cascade of sexual harassment allegations against Fox News titan Roger Ailes by several female employees including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Carlson’s suit against Ailes prompted nearly two dozen women, including Kelly, to come forward with their own stories of harassment, despite the risks of intense public scrutiny, industry retaliation, and widespread unforeseen reverberations.
“The film has won praise for capturing a toxic work environment and for the performances of its stars,” writes Julie Bloom for the New York Times, as well as an Oscar for the makeup department’s uncanny recreation of the Barbie-inspired, Ailes-required “Fox Look” of the network’s women anchors.
“While sexism is not unique to any particular environment,” writes Jill Filipovic for CNN, “it is more likely to proliferate in communities that are unapologetically sexist.” Is “Bombshell” an indictment of Roger Ailes or of the Fox News community? An entire network or an entire industry?
Catamount Arts invites the public to examine questions like these in Sunday’s post-screening discussion with journalist Anne Galloway. Galloway founded VTDigger in 2009 after she was laid off from her position as Sunday editor of the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. VTDigger has grown from a $16,000 a year nonprofit with no employees to a $2 million nonprofit daily news operation with a staff of 25. In 2017, Galloway was a finalist for the Ancil Payne Award for Ethics, the Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award and the Investigative Reporters and Editors FOIA Award for her investigation into allegations of foreign investor fraud at Jay Peak Resort.
Regular matinee prices apply for the Sunday screening of “Bombshell,” but the “Sexism in the Media” discussion led by Anne Galloway of VTDigger is free and open to the public. The discussion will begin at approximately 3:30 to give attendees time for a quick break after the 1:30 film screening.
For more information about this and other film screenings and events at Catamount Arts, call the box office at 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
