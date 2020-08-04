Catamount To Present Zach Nugent, ‘Great Outdoors’ at NVU Drive-Ins Aug. 8-9

Catamount Arts and Northern Vermont University will feature live music and a family-friendly movie this weekend as part of their Drive-In to Stay Safe summer programming series.
On Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., NVU-Johnson will host live music from the Zach Nugent Band. NVU-Lyndon will present “The Great Outdoors,” on Sunday, Aug. 9. The movie will begin at sunset, approximately 8 p.m.
Burlington-based, second-generation Dead Head Zach Nugent plays guitar for JGB and Dead Set. Known for his rootsy, organic sound, Zach’s a Vermont legend, known as much as for his legacy of weekly Grateful Dead jams at Nectar’s as for his meteoric audition for Melvin Seals at Jerry Jam in front of an audience of thousands.
“The Great Outdoors” is a 1987 John Hughes classic starring John Candy, Dan Aykroyd and Annette Benning as feuding family members on a not-so-peaceful lakeside fishing vacation. Just as memorably, the film also features Bart the Bear, a 9-foot-tall Alaskan brown bear with an impressive IMDB (Internet Movie Database) resume of over 20 credits.
The Drive-In to Stay Safe summer movie and concert series will take place at NVU-Johnson every Saturday night and at NVU-Lyndon every Sunday night through August. Each campus will alternate between live music and film.
Tickets are required for Drive-In to Stay Safe events at both NVU campuses. There will be no box office at the events; tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. For more information, including the complete series schedule and ticket purchase instructions, visit www.catamountarts.org.
