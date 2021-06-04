Editor’s note: Find a local community to celebrate with on the Fourth of July. This year, America celebrates its 245th birthday.
NORTH DANVILLE
Everyone is invited to the 72nd annual 4th of July Celebration. On Sunday, July 4, the North Danville Community Club, as it did last year because of COVID, will sponsor a “drive-by parade” starting at 10 a.m. and going until noon. An information station at the North Danville School/Community Building will have a route map of the houses to drive by. There will also be a bake sale at the information station. The Dickie Vance Race, a 5K footrace, will be held at noon starting from North Danville School. A Light Show will be held at dusk with the grill going for those who are hungry.
WEST DANVILLE
According to Joe’s Pond Association president Albert Hebert, JPA is having its annual fireworks display Saturday, July 3 (rain date July 5). The bombs bursting in air will be launched from the far northwestern corner of the main pond near the Walden end of the lake, he said.
PEACHAM
Fireworks, Friday, July 2, 9:30 p.m.
NEWPORT
On Sunday, July 4, the day begins with Kingdom Games’ Harry Corrow Freedom Run, 8:30 a.m. Start and finish, North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive. Options expanded this year to include 10 mile, 10K, 5K and one-mile distances. After a lunch break, there’s an old-fashioned celebration at Gardner Memorial Park with live music, food and games. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
WOODSVILLE, N.H./WELLS RIVER, Vt.
With the theme of America’s Super Heroes, the parade starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 from the Woodsville Elementary School parking lot and travels down Central Street (Rt. 302) across Veterans Memorial bridge into Wells River where it will turn right onto Main Street. After the parade, field activities will get started with music, rides, games, food, bingo and other Independence Day fun.
As usual the day will be capped off with a gigantic fireworks display at 10 p.m. The best place to watch the display is from the Woodsville Community Field or the parking area next to it.
BARTON
Join the Orleans County Fair Association Sunday, July 4 in Roaring Brook Park (Orleans County Fairgrounds) to celebrate Independence Day. Festivities typically get underway with tractor pulls at 9 a.m. and include a variety of events to keep the whole family entertained. According to the board of directors, “We are working with the Town of Barton to try and bring back fireworks to the Independence Parade Festivities.”
