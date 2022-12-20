Celebrate Christmas Eve, Day At Local Church Services

Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24
Community Baptist Church of Whitefield (N.H.), 27 Jefferson Road, 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Service, modified version of the traditional Lessons and Carols service, singing.
— — —
Concord Community Church, 5 p.m., Candlelight Service.
— — —
East Burke Congregational Church, 4:30 p.m., Candlelight Service.
— — —
Grace United Methodist Church, 36 Central St., St. Johnsbury, 7 p.m., Candlelight Service of lessons and carols.
— — —
Lunenburg United Methodist Church, Bobbin Mill Road, Lunenburg, 5 p.m.
— — —
Lyndon Bible Church, 150 Brown Farm Road, Lyndonville, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
— — —
Lyndon Center Free Baptist Church, 65 College Road, 6 p.m., carols, readings, a Christmas message and the lighting of candles.
— — —
Lyndonville United Methodist Church 100 Church Street, Lyndonville, 7 p.m., Candlelight Service.
— — —
Olde First Church, Rt. 5 at Breezy Hill Road intersection, St. Johnsbury Center, 4 p.m., Family Candlelight Service.
— — —
Passumpsic Community Baptist Church, in the village, Rt. 5, five minutes south of St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m., Candlelight Service.
— — —
Plymouth Congregational Church, East Charleston, 6 p.m., Candlelight Service.
— — —
Sheffield Federated Church, Rt. 122, Sheffield, 6:30 p.m.
— — —
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1265 Main St., St. Johnsbury, 4:30 p.m., Celtic Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion.
— — —
St. Peter’s Episcopal Mission, 51 Elm St., Lyndonville, 4 p.m. All are invited. The Rev. John Morrell will be leading the service.
— — —
Sutton Baptist Church, 36 Church St., Sutton, 6:30 p.m., “Carols, Candles, Christ” Christmas Eve celebration.
— — —
Third Congregational Church, East St. Johnsbury, 4 p.m., carols, scripture, Memory Tree names to be read, guest speaker Peg Hillard.
— — —
Union Baptist Church, Route 5, Waterford, 6 p.m., live drama, “A Promise Fulfilled,” will be presented as part of the candlelight service.
— — —
United Community Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury, 7:30 p.m., service of lessons and carols.
— — —
Universalist Unitarian Congregation, 47 Cherry St., Street, St Johnsbury, 4 p.m., Candlelight Service will include a retelling of The Story of the Other Wiseman by Henry Van Dyke interspersed with carols and special music.
— — —
Wells River Church, 7 p.m., lessons and carols Candlelight Service.
Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25
Community Baptist Church of Whitefield (N.H.), 27 Jefferson Road, 10 a.m.
Lyndon Bible Church, 150 Brown Farm Road, Lyndonville, 10:30 a.m., informal service.
— — —
Lyndon Center Free Baptist Church, 65 College Road, 10:15 a.m.
— — —
Lyndonville United Methodist Church 100 Church Street, Lyndonville, 10 a.m.
— — —
Olde First Church, Rt. 5 at Breezy Hill Road intersection, St. Johnsbury Center, 10:30 a.m.
— — —
Sheffield Federated Church, Rt. 122, Sheffield, 10:30 a.m.
— — —
Sutton Baptist Church, 36 Church St., Sutton, 10:15 a.m.
— — —
Union Baptist Church, Route 5, Waterford, 10:30 a.m., Christmas carols and message “Joy of Jesus”; nursery and childcare up to 5 years of age provided.
———
United Community Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury, 10 a.m., Christmas carol sing
———
Wells River Church, 8 a.m. brief service to ring the bells and welcome the newborn King.
New Year’s Day, Jan.1
Wells River Church, 10 a.m., Christmas Sweater Sunday, songs and hot chocolate on a relaxed Sunday.
Friday, Jan. 6
United Community Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury, 7 p.m.,Swinging Epiphany Celebration with Swing North Big Band, lesson & carols accompanied by jazz interpretations.
