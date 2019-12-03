The Island Pond Chamber of Commerce and Island Pond Renewal Committee are presenting Holiday Magic in Island Pond, Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8.
Hobo’s Cafe is kicking off the weekend with their Fa La La La Fish Fry starting at 5 p.m. on Friday evening. The Essex House & Tavern will hold an Ugly Sweater Karaoke Contest starting at 8 p.m. with NEKaraoke.
Saturday morning starts off with Breakfast with the Elves from 8 – 10 a.m. at Hobo’s Café. From 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. stop by Gervais Ace Hardware to register for a chance to light the town tree or to win an 8-foot stocking filled with toys. Free photos with Santa will be taken at The Hearth & Home Country Store from 10 a.m. – noon; and all children are welcome at the American Legion Brighton Post 80 Children’s Christmas Party which will be held at the American Legion starting at 2 p.m. Santa will be passing out gifts to every child in attendance.
Jessie’s Little Kitchen will be offering their Holiday Magic Pizza Special from 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. The Hearth & Home Country Store is holding a Holiday Wine Tasting from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Town Tree Lighting on Main Street will take place from 4-6 p.m., with music and community caroling featuring Brighton Elementary. The Brighton Volunteer Fire Department will be providing bonfires on Main Street and Santa will be arriving in one of their fire trucks. From 4-6 p.m. the Village Farm will present free sleigh rides on Main Street and T. Carey’s Bakery along with Osborne Family Maple will present cocoa and cookies on Main Street. Simon the Tanner will have a sale starting at 6:30 p.m.
Hobo’s Café will be serving up a Merry Marinated Steak Tip dinner to take the chill away. The American Legion Brighton Post 80 is going to warm the evening up with their Holiday Magic Party featuring The Markus Daniels Band. Dance is open to the public.
Hobo’s Cafe will start off Sunday at 8 a.m. with a breakfast. A Vulgar Display of Poutine will be hosting a Holiday Magic Paint ‘n Sip at 1 p.m. featuring everyone’s favorite instructor, Natalie Anne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.