Enjoy holiday fun in Burke on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Santa kicks things off at 11 a.m. as he is escorted via wagon ride to Mike’s Gas on Route 5 in West Burke. He’ll have presents for all the kids as well as cookies and cider. Two Belgian horses will be on site to take folks on scenic wagon rides through the village. The event is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Later on, from 2-5 p.m., go to the East Burke Library for the Burke Mountain Club Holiday Party and a Tree Lighting on the green in East Burke Village. The Newark Balkan Chorus will be there to entertain with songs. Cookies and cocoa will be available. The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce will also be choosing the winners for the annual Christmas Tree contest. Fifteen trees are lighting up the green for the holidays Local businesses and schools each “adopted” a tree and decorated it to be part of the festive display greeting folks as they drive through the village. The Burke Chamber will choose five winning trees and each winner will receive a check for $100 made out to the charity of their choice.
“We’re excited to once again be hosting these popular events that benefit the food shelf and local charities,” said Chamber Administrator, Laura Malieswski. “It’s so much fun to see the kids lined up waiting to meet Santa and some of them have quite a bit to say to the big guy. It’s serious business! The trees on the green are such a festive and welcoming sight for the holidays. Things get pretty competitive, too. It’s always tough to pick winners, but win or lose, everyone has fun decorating their tree and being part of the display.”
Events are free, but take a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local food shelf. For more information, visit www.burkevermont.com or call 626-4124.
