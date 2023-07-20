ST. JOHNSBURY — The second of three St. J Final Fridays is set for July 28.
Starting at 4 p.m., Railroad Street will be closed to motorized vehicles, replaced by pedestrians and revelers, and filled with more than 30 interactive live art demonstrations, family activities, a gallery stroll, sidewalk sales, tasty treats, a beer
garden, and more. At 7 p.m., the event closes out with the return of the Adam Ezra Group for a 7 p.m. show in the heart of downtown, part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series
Railroad Street takes on the atmosphere of a bustling bazaar and outdoor marketplace as partners Discover St. Johnsbury, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Catamount Film & Arts lend a street fair and nightlife feel to the downtown on Final Fridays.
“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to spread some joy during such a difficult time for Vermonters,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “St. Johnsbury has been spared the flood damage that has rocked so many other communities, and we want to especially invite our neighbors from affected towns to come out and enjoy some family-friendly fun. We’ll have free treats like ice cream, free portrait drawing, and dozens of free art experiences to build our community back up again.”
Other doings include Tibetan dance, song & music performances by Migmar Tsering; live music by Koa Phoenix; the St. J Art on the Street Gallery Stroll by Catamount Arts, featuring art exhibitions, meet-the-artist activities, and refreshments in a dozen locations along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue; pet portrait drawings from Kingdom Animal Shelter (bring a pic of your pet); doggie hydration stations from the Friends of Dog Mountain; storytime from Everybody Wins! Vermont; henna tattoos from Amal Eltaib; fitness popup classes by NEK Prosper!; kids crafts, dance demonstrations, and free goodies like popcorn, cookies & lemonade.
Food trucks will be available with meals for purchase during the street fair, along with a beer & mocktails garden hosted by Kingdom Taproom and Cosmic Cup Café, which opens at 6 p.m. Businesses will also stay open late and host sidewalk sales and activities in-store.
The next and last Final Fridays of the summer is August 25. More details can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com/finalfridays, by visiting the Welcome Center (51 Depot Square), or calling (802) 748-8575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.