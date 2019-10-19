LITTLETON, N.H. — The annual Gathering Of The Jack-O’-Lanterns celebration includes several events.
Friday, Oct. 25
6 p.m. Boofest featuring the Real McCoy Show – Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem
Little monsters 12 & under, free. More information at bethlehemcolonial.org.
7 to 10 p.m. – Paranormal Night at the Littleton Opera House
Featuring psychic medium Josh Simonds of Deep Earth Arts, a paranormal investigation and haunting stories of Littleton’s past. Tickets available at Deep Earth Arts or Littleton Historical Museum.
8 – 11 p.m. Live Music & Costume Party at The Loading Dock - Halloween “Alter Ego” costume party. Let your inner self out! Dress up as your real or imagined, alive or dead… ALTER EGO!
Noon–5 p.m. (Thursday, Friday, & Saturday) - Pumpkins that have already been carved may be dropped off at Littleton Bike & Fitness. Candles will be provided.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Around Town
Noon–2 p.m. Chili Cook-off – Littleton Food Coop
Anyone can enter! Anyone can taste and judge! For more information go to littletoncoop.com or visit them on Facebook.
On Main Street
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Become a Zombie for the evening’s festivities and Zombie Walk! Stop by Aylakai on Main Street. You bring your costume they’ll help with the makeup.
2 p.m.–4 p.m. Downtown Trick-or-Treat on Main St. and Mill St. Look for “Welcome Trick or Treaters” signs in participating shop windows. No Sign, No Treats!
3 p.m.–6 p.m. The Pumpkin Patch Hangout at the First Congregational Church. Warm food and kid-friendly activities available before heading off to see Jack O’Lanterns.
5 p.m. Zombie Walk All Zombies are encouraged to meet at Aylakai on Main Street for the ghoulish infestation of the Riverwalk Area.
On River Glen Lane – Along the Ammonoosuc River
3 to 9 p.m. Rock climbing, trampoline bungee jumping, basketball, and duck pond with Vertical Entertainment. Glow-in-the-dark novelties will also be available. Tickets $5-7 per activity.
3 to 9 p.m. Food Trucks Fill up with delicious food from local vendors and food trucks located along Riverglen Lane.
5 to 8 p.m. Snacks & Treats at the Littleton Senior Center including a variety of delicious baked goods, warm beverages and more!
6 to 9 p.m. - Gathering of the Jack‘O’Lanterns. View hundreds of pumpkins carved by members of the community, illuminating the Ammonoosuc River. Enjoy a bonfire supported by the Littleton Fire Department.
