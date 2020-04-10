Celebrity Judges, Surprise Prompts Announced For Online Film Slam

Catamount Arts and SOCAPA (School of Creative and Performing Arts) have released two videos introducing celebrity judges and script requirements for the Tap Into Film: 72-hr Online Family Film Slam. The Film Slam invites quarantined households with at least one person under the age of 18 to write, shoot, and edit a 1-3 minute film in 72 hours, without leaving their homes. The contest takes place entirely online the weekend of April 23-26, and offers cash and scholarship prizes. Online registration closes April 15.
So far, the judges include actor Luis Guzman of “Boogie Nights,” “Shameless,” and well over 100 additional movie appearances; writer and director Craig Johnson, known for “Skeleton Twins,” “Wilson,” and “Alex Strangelove”; and power acting couple David Rysdahl (“The Family” and “The Revival”) and “The Joker’s” Zazie Beetz, also known for “Deadpool 2” and the hit television series, “Atlanta.”
The annual film slam usually happens in the Northeast Kingdom, where teams of student filmmakers converge on one location — Catamount Arts or Burke Mountain Hotel & Resort — to write, shoot, and edit a short film in one weekend. Since social distancing and stay-at-home directives during the COVID-19 pandemic rendered the usual format impossible, organizers adapted the popular film slam to take place entirely online. Furthermore, they recognized an opportunity to promote social distancing, encouraging families to “Go Big by Staying Home!”
The rules are simple: any family or household, with any range (even a total lack) of experience, can register a team online by April 15. At least one team member must be under the age of 18. Every week a new judge and script requirement will be revealed online via SOCAPA’s Tap Into Film Slam website and on Catamount Arts’ social media pages. Teams will get their final script requirements — maybe a special prop, line of dialogue, or genre — at the official start of the film slam on April 23. They have until the 26th to write, shoot, edit, and submit their 1-3 minute films.
So far, two required elements have been announced. Writer/director Craig Johnson, whose hit “Skeleton Twins” features Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader in an epic dance and lip sync routine to Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” introduced the first requirement. Films must include at least 3 seconds of somebody dancing to be eligible for competition.
Actors David Rysdahl and Zazie Beetz announced the second requirement: films must include a multicultural reference, however brief, whether it’s a snippet of music, a character speaking a foreign language, or even the appearance of ethnic food. A brief, simple acknowledgement of cultural diversity must be included in every film submission to qualify for prizes.
Prizes for Best Film, Audience Favorite, and more will be awarded in two categories — Family Fun, for casual entries, and Competitive, for experience filmmakers and students of film.
Going online has opened the film slam to a far wider pool of entrants. Teams have already registered from all over the United States, as well as Argentina, Philippines and India. The family/household component has also altered the age demographic of each team. Teenagers are signing up with their parents and even their grandparents, as teams are required to work within their households. The quantity and diversity of registrants is unprecedented in Tap Into Film history.
To learn more or to register a team for the Tap Into Film: Slam the Curve 72-hr Online Family Film Slam, visit www.socapa.org/tapintofilm. Registration closes April 15. Participation is free, but donations are welcome and support Catamount Arts, forced to temporarily close their doors for the first time in 45 years. Donations help ensure that Catamount Arts will be here when the pandemic crisis is over, doing their part to support our community’s recovery.
