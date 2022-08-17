Celtic Musicians Play Aug. 22 In Lyndon

LYNDON — Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira bring their East Coast tour of Celtic music to the York Street Meeting House on Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
Fusing together traditional and contemporary influences, Jocelyn (fiddle, step-dancing and vocal) and Ellen (cello) create powerfully uplifting and soulful music. Their instruments weave a rhythmically driving and textured sound, with nuanced fiddle-cello interplay through delicate and fortissimo arrangements. “They bring life and fire into their own original melodies, and high-energy tunes from Scotland, Ireland, North America, and Scandinavia - complimented by richly interwoven vocal harmonies, and lively Canadian stepdancing,” says the Meeting House’s James Gallagher.
From the west coast of Canada, Jocelyn Pettit is a vibrant fiddle player, stepdancer, and singer. With grace and passion, she has delighted audiences and ignited stages across Canada and worldwide, appeared on national television and radio, performed with internationally-renowned groups including The Chieftains, and released two award-nominated albums.
From the east coast of the USA, cellist Ellen Gira has performed throughout North America and the UK. She has collaborated and recorded with numerous acclaimed traditional musicians, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Scottish Music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
Supported in part by a grant from the Vermont Arts Council & the National Endowment for the Arts, the Meeting House is located at 153 York Street, Lyndon. It is handicapped-accessible, and masks are encouraged.
