Chad Hollister Band Plays Sunday at Dog Mtn.

ST. JOHNSBURY — After a season opener beneath blue skies, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury is back in full swing at Dog Mountain. There have been a couple of minor changes to the free concert series, now in its third year: a couple of Saturday dates have been added, including two downtown shows, and the concerts begin at 5 p.m. instead of 4, with no opening act.
Most importantly, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury is once again bringing free, family-friendly live music to Dog Mountain on Sunday evenings. The series runs through Sept. 4th. The next scheduled show is this Sunday with the Chad Hollister Band.
Funded in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury is one of 20 nationwide grantees bringing people together through the power of live music. Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury has drawn over 30,000 attendees to Dog Mountain per 10-show season, fulfilling Levitt AMP’s mission: To transform underutilized public spaces into thriving community destinations in the Northeast Kingdom.
When the pandemic shut down all of 2020’s Levitt AMP Music Series nationwide, the Levitt Foundation allowed grantees to postpone their planned concerts until 2021, foregoing the application and online voting process necessary to secure funding in previous years.
Catamount Arts Artistic Director Molly Stone books all the bands for Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury, and was thrilled to resume securing paying gigs for performing artists. “It’s always special when well-received, eagerly-anticipated bands come back to Dog Mountain, and hiring Vermont bands like this week’s headliner is a special treat,” she said.
Vermont’s own Chad Hollister Band has grown over the years to a nine-piece group. Throughout Hollister’s 30-year career, he has opened for Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, and Tom Petty and jammed onstage with every member of PHISH, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and Government Mule’s Warren Haynes.
Currently, the Chad Hollister Band features a rhythm section of Tommy Diehl on drums and Rudy Dauth on bass, as well as guitarist Jeff “Primo” Poremski and a four-piece horn section led by Burlington saxophonist Chris Peterman. The Northeast Kingdom’s Luke Laplant appears on baritone sax and the Avery twins play trombone and trumpet. The band rounds out with Yahuba Garcia on percussion, which the band calls the icing on the rock-and-roll cake.
After being on hold for over a year, the Chad Hollister Band is excited to have the full band back onstage. “Live music is where this band comes alive,” they note, “and the positive message is one that rings through now more than ever. Music is a gift, as is life, and you will feel that as you watch CHB live and in person.”
Parking is available on-site, including handicapped spaces, and carpooling is encouraged. Bar service will be provided by Kingdom Taproom and food served by Calex and Genuine Jamaican. Picnicking is welcome, but absolutely no outside alcohol is permitted. Patrons are encouraged to comply with evolving CDC COVID-safety guidelines.
For more information about Catamount summer programing, including the full Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury line-up, visit catamountarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.