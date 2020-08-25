Chad Hollister To Play Drive-In Series Finale At NVU-Lyndon Aug. 30

Catamount Arts and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon will finish their Drive-In to Stay Safe summer programming series this weekend with a family-friendly movie at NVU-Johnson and live music at NVU-Lyndon.
“Harry and the Hendersons” will screen Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Johnson. Chad Hollister will play Sunday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Lyndon. The Drive-In to Stay Safe series has provided eight weekends of drive-in entertainment at both NVU campuses.
Oscar-winning 1987 feature film “Harry and the Hendersons” stars John Lithgow as the patriarch of a family struggling to hide a big, hairy secret: they’re keeping Sasquatch as a family pet. After running the creature over while vacationing in the Pacific Northwest and then mistaking it for a bear they can transform into a carpet, the family falls hard for their new furry friend and unite in a mission to adopt him.
Chad Hollister has been touring the globe for over 25 years from the United States to China and South Africa. He has supported Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Tom Petty, as well as rocking with every PHISH member, Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), and Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule). His music has been shared on over 400 radio stations and podcasts worldwide, and he has released six full length recordings. His latest was on Pacific Records out of San Diego, Calif.
Tickets are required for Drive-In to Stay Safe events at both NVU campuses. There will be no box office at the events; tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. NVU students must show student ID at time of admission. For more information, including the complete series schedule and ticket purchase instructions, visit www.catamountarts.org.
