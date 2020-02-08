Chamber Players ‘Winterlude’ Concerts Feature Romantic Era Classics, Beethoven Celebration

The North Country Chamber Players will present their “Winterlude” concerts on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. at the Sugar Hill Meeting House, and on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. at Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall in Haverhill. This year’s program will feature Romantic Era masterpieces by Gabriel Faure and Antonin Dvorak, and the energetic and good-natured Piano Trio in Eb, Op. 1 No. 1 of Ludwig von Beethoven. This Trio was Beethoven’s first published piece and will kick off a year-long celebration of the 250th Anniversary of his birth.
The concerts will open with Dvorak’s Terzetto for two violins and viola, and will conclude with Faure’s beloved Piano Quartet in C minor, a piece that is romantic to its core, filled with delicate sparkle, songful melodies and an impassioned climax.
Now in their 42nd Season, the North Country Chamber Players have been described by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire,” and a critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer lauded them as “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians.” Violinist Curt Macomber, a long-time Chamber Player favorite, who has been praised by the New York Times for his “thrilling virtuosity” and by Strad Magazine for his “panache,” will join Chamber Players members Bernard Rose, piano, Ronnie Bauch, violin, Ah Ling Neu, viola, and Chris Finckel, ‘cello.
Tickets can be purchased in advance on-line (www.northcountrychamberplayers.org) or by calling 603-444-0309. Tickets will also be sold at the door. There is no admission charge for students, age 18 and under.
