GREENSBORO — The Vermont Cheese Council (VCC) has announced the return of the Vermont Cheesemakers Festival this Sunday, August 13, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Highland Center for the Arts. Organizers say some 40 cheesemakers, along with specialty food and beverage producers, will be on hand. Tickets are available online at vtcheesefest.com.
“Attendees can meet cheesemakers and taste the cheeses of Vermont, enjoy the creations of artisan food producers, savor the local wine, mead and cider production, and experience the skills of craft brewers and master distillers,” said VCC executive director Marty Mundy. “It’s an opportunity to bring attention to area cheese producers such as Sweet Rowen Farmstead, Sage Farm Goat Dairy, and Mt. Mansfield Creamery - as well as some of the larger producers from this area such as Jasper Hill Farm and Vermont Creamery.”
The announcement of the festival’s return came just as USA Today announced that Vermont Cheesemakers Festival had made its list of top food festivals. The festival has been named to the list numerous times, and Festival organizers are optimistic that they’ll win the title again this year.
“It’s been exciting to watch the number of Vermont cheesemakers grow over the years and to participate in the Council’s work to help them succeed and flourish. Their creativity and skills have turned ‘Vermont cheese’ from being just a few brands on the shelf to a whole category,” explains Clay Whitney, specialty markets manager for Cabot Creamery and VCC board member. “Consumers and cheese mongers get to choose cheeses made from a variety of milk sources, flavors, textures, and histories.” Cabot is one of the founding members of the VCC and consistent sponsor of the Vermont Cheesemakers’ Festival.
“One unique aspect of the event is that attendees can meet and interact with both new food and beverage producers, and also some of Vermont’s most well-known names,” shares Rebeccah Marsters, VCC coordinator for the event. “We’re in the early stages of partnering with brewers like Hill Farmstead Brewery and the Alchemist; there are few events where an everyday consumer can interact firsthand with these heavy hitters.”
The Vermont Cheese Council is a 501(c)6 organization founded over 20 years ago by businesses that wanted to foster the Vermont cheese community, pursue collective learning efforts, and collaborate through their combined marketing power to represent the Vermont cheese brand in the marketplace.
