‘Children Of Eden’ Playing In November In Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — Upstage Players is putting on a production of Children of Eden at the Littleton Opera House on several dates in November.
This musical examines how we survive in the face of betrayal, heartache, and despair as we live with the hope of redemption. While Act 1 tells the story of Adam & Eve, their fall from grace, and their life in the wilderness, Act 2 springs forward 1,000 years as Noah’s family gathers two of every animal and prepares for the Great Flood. Over and over, generations of men try to follow their parents’ wishes and ultimately make choices that upset the balance of everyone in their lives. With consequences of biblical proportions and lives at stake, it all boils down to doing the best we can and realizing that the decisions we make aren’t always black and white. Join a cast of nearly 30, over 50 amazing animal masks, an ark, a garden, and a giant snake in this spectacular night of theatre.
Music and lyrics for Children of Eden are by Stephen Schwartz, famous for the Broadway hits Wicked, Pippin, and Godspell. The book is by John Caird. The play is directed and choreographed by Upstage Managing Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri, with musical direction by Marie Snyder.
Performances are on November 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. There are also two matinee performances Nov. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m.
Upstage Players is a not for profit community theater company, serving the North Country for over 40 years. The company’s mission is to “create exceptional theatre in the community setting,” making theatre accessible to interested thespians and audiences at the Littleton Opera House.
