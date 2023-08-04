Children’s Band Stand Parade Set For August 7
A crowd of people gather on the grounds of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center on Monday, July 17, 2023 as Gary Aubin directs the St. Johnsbury Town Band during a performance held on Monday, July 17, 2023. Sponsoring the event was Passumpsic Bank, which provided free ice cream. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — On Monday, August 7, the weekly St. Johnsbury Band concert will feature the second annual Children’s Band Stand Parade. The event was a special hit last summer, organizers said, and Becky Mackin of Barre, the band’s bells player and a former twirler with McClure’s Student Band, will once again lead the parade.

