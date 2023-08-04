Children’s Band Stand Parade Set For August 7

A crowd of people gather on the grounds of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center on Monday, July 17, 2023 as Gary Aubin directs the St. Johnsbury Town Band during a performance held on Monday, July 17, 2023. Sponsoring the event was Passumpsic Bank, which provided free ice cream. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — On Monday, August 7, the weekly St. Johnsbury Band concert will feature the second annual Children’s Band Stand Parade. The event was a special hit last summer, organizers said, and Becky Mackin of Barre, the band’s bells player and a former twirler with McClure’s Student Band, will once again lead the parade.
Kids of all ages are invited to join the procession around Courthouse Park. The band will offer a lively march as accompaniment. Costumes, hats, balloons and high spirits are encouraged.
The person behind the idea of the children’s parade is trumpet player Paul Tidyman. “From the bandstand, I see kids dancing with their parents and thought what a joy to see them having a good time listening to us play,” he said. “Music brings our community together, and it’s great to be a part of it.”
Tidyman promised, “Parade participants get extra ice cream!”
The band has an annual appropriation from the taxpayers of the Town of St. Johnsbury for 10 summer concerts, as weather permits. The band also provides music for the community’s Memorial Day observance and performs other concerts in St. Johnsbury and the surrounding area.
“It has been a challenging year for outside events, but we hope to get in this special concert, the second to last of the summer,” said band manager David Hare. “The final 2023 summer concert will be Monday, Aug. 14. Both concerts will offer unique programs of show tunes, popular music arranged for concert band, marches as well as a classic overture.”
