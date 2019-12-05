The library in Woodsville, N.H. is holding a workshop for children ages 5-12 to create their own Christmas tree ornaments on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The workshop is free and the library will provide materials and assistance. It will also be a chance to browse and borrow from the library’s fine collection of children’s books, many with seasonal themes. Take your children to introduce them to lifelong learning at the library.
The library is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
