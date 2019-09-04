The Glover Ambulance is holding a Chili Cookoff to determine the Chili King/Queen of the Kingdom.
The event to benefit Glover Ambulance will take place on Sept. 22 at the Glover Village Green during the weekly Farmer’s Market. Entries will need to arrive by 11 for set up. Judging will begin at noon with winners announced at 1:30 p.m.
Prizes will go to first, second and third place.
There is a fee to enter. All entries must be in by Sept. 14. Enter by emailing ashleylocke15@gmail.com. Organizers will need the recipe to evaluate spiciness of the chili and to notify people of possible allergies. Recipe ingredients will be displayed.
Judging will be done by blind tasting. Participants will pay $1 for a cup and spoon to try all of the chilies, at the end, they will write down their votes and submit them to the Ambulance staff. The chili with the most votes will be the winner.
While you wait for your chili to be judged, enjoy the Glover Market, with vendors and live music. The Market will have baked goods, and other treats to snack on. Take a stroll to Currier’s Market and to Red Sky Trading.
This event is open to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.