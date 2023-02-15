Circus Smirkus Camp Coming To The ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — A few slots are still available in Circus Smirkus Vacation Camp, scheduled during February vacation week at the Catamount ArtPort, on Memorial Drive.
Set for February 27-March 3, participants ages 6-11 will meet each morning from 9-noon, then children ages 12-18 each afternoon from 1-4 p.m.
Participants will be coached by professional circus artists in juggling, acrobatics, aerials, balance and more. Kids get to stay active over winter break as they toss objects, fly high on the trapeze, balance on the tight wire, or form a human pyramid with their friends. No experience is required to participate.
Children must bring a water bottle and dress in layers appropriate for exercise, such as shorts and t-shirts; also leggings or sweatpants and a sweatshirt to stay warm. Sneakers and socks are required.
To register a child for the Circus Smirkus Vacation Camp, visit catamountarts.org. Upon registration and payment, parents are asked to complete an online enrollment form for each child.
Circus Smirkus inspires kids to develop artistic, athletic, and life skills through the power of performance. Smirkus offers three programs - Residencies, Smirkus Camp, and Big Top Tour - that blend circus tradition and contemporary practice that challenge kids to perform and live to the best of their abilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.