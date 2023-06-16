Circus Smirkus Opens July 1 In Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The 36th Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour opens on Saturday, July 1.
Opening-weekend performances will be at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. These are the first two performances of the 63-show tour that will visit five states and 14 towns over 50 days this summer. The circus then wraps up Aug 18-19 back in Greensboro.
The 30 circus stars in the 2023 troupe are ages 11 to 18, hailing from 12 states. Celebrating its 36th year, Circus Smirkus is the only traveling ‘tented’ youth circus in the United States. (Note: there are no animal acts in these performances.)
This year’s tour continues the tradition of Smirkus’ annual theme-based shows with The 2023 Big Top Tour: A Midsummer Night’s Circus. The show will feature a vast array of circus arts: aerials, acrobatics, juggling, and clowning, and other surprises. The circus company performs across New England to approximately 40,000 patrons each summer. Visit smirkus.org for the tour schedule.
About The Show: Circus Smirkus brings magic and mayhem, love and chaos to the big top with the 2023 Big Top Tour: A Midsummer Night’s Circus. A cast of 30 gets entangled in the dream-like woods where spirits contort in the trees and fairies fly through the air. Trouble ensues when they all cross paths with the king and queen of the fairies, their fantastical court, and the chief mischief-maker, Puck. “This exquisite acrobatic adaptation of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy will leave you awe-inspired and utterly enchanted!” says the circus’ Genevieve Martineau. “Enter an enchanted forest and let your imagination run away with the circus!”
Headquartered in Greensboro, Circus Smirkus is a nonprofit arts and education organization whose mission is to promote the skills, culture and traditions of the traveling circus. Since 1987, it has inspired youth to engage in the circus arts.
