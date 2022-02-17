Circus Smirkus Winter Camp Show Is Feb. 25 At Catamount ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is hosting a special Circus Smirkus show at Catamount ArtPort, Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. The show will be performed by professional circus artists alongside students from the community. Catamount ArtPort is located on Memorial Drive in the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury.
Following a week of Circus Smirkus Winter Camp presented by Catamount Arts, the show allows students to show off their new circus skills by performing alongside their coaches.
“The show is an excellent way to enjoy circus arts, support local kids, and find out what campers learn at Smirkus Camp,” said Erin Narey of Catamount Arts. “The show also provides an opportunity to find out about future Circus Smirkus camps at ArtPort.”
Tickets to see the Circus Smirkus Winter Camp performance are free, but donations are appreciated and support the scholarship program. To reserve a seat at the show, visit catamountarts.org.
Circus Smirkus is a circus arts organization that inspires kids of all ages to develop artistic, athletic and life skills through the power of performance. Smirkus offers three programs – residencies, smirkus camp and big top tour – blending circus tradition and contemporary practice to create immersive experiences that challenge kids to perform to the best of their own abilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.